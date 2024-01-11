Portside Real Estate Group Chooses Hearty Roots As ‘1% Back To Maine’ Recipient January 11, 2024 at 1:59 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPeaslee Celebrates 20 Years with Newcastle RealtyPatti Brown Joins Newcastle Realty TeamMaine Real Estate Sales, Values Up in NovemberMaine Home Sales and Values Up in OctoberReal Estate Sales Ease, Prices Rise Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!