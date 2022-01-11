REALTORS® Association President Begins Term

Madeleine Hill, REALTOR® has started her term as president of the Maine Association of REALTORS® for 2022.

Hill is the designated broker for Roxanne York Real Estate on Bailey Island and a coastal Maine native with 15 years of real estate experience throughout the Midcoast area. She served as the Maine Association of REALTORS® president elect and first vice president and currently serves on the board of directors for the Maine Real Estate Information System Inc., dba Maine Listings. Hill also serves the real estate industry nationally as a director on the National Association of REALTORS® Board and is Maine’s representative on its Safety Advisory Committee.

The Maine Association of REALTORS® represents 6,200 REALTORS® statewide involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate and 400 affiliated professionals involved in real estate transactions such as lenders, closing agents, title agents, appraisers, building inspectors, and surveyors. In 2020, Maine’s real estate industry accounted for $12.6 billion or 19% of Maine’s Gross State Product.

Since 1936, the Maine Association of REALTORS® has been the “Voice for Real Estate” and private property owners across Maine. REALTORS® grow Maine’s economy, build Maine communities, and advocate for the rights to own, transfer, and use real property.

