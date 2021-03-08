Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced two staff promotions in Lincoln County.

Monique Bearce has been promoted to vice president, regional manager for Knox and Lincoln Counties. Bearce joined First National Bank in 2008 as a banking associate and mostly recently served as the assistant vice president, branch manager of First National Bank’s Park Street and Union Street locations in Rockland.

Sarah Grant has been promoted to senior vice president/operations officer. Grant joined First National Bank in 2014 after working for another local financial institution. During her time at First National Bank, she has worked in both the branch administration and operations/technology divisions.

“I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195, go to thefirst.com, or find the bank on Facebook.

