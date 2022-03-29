Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions in Lincoln County.

“I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said.

T.C. Bland has been promoted to senior vice president, controller and assistant treasurer. Bland joined the bank in 2005 as financial reporting manager after working for 10 years in the field of public accounting. Bland was promoted to controller in 2013 and to assistant treasurer in 2019.

Kayla Hodgman has been promoted to assistant vice president, loan processing manager. She joined the bank in 2012 in the collections department and moved to loan processing in 2018.

David Nadeau has been promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer. Nadeau joined the bank in 2003 and has worked in a variety of roles in operations prior to becoming a mortgage loan officer.

Ashley Chickering has been promoted to branch manager of the Waldoboro branch. Chickering joined the bank in 2011 and most recently served as an assistant branch manager.

Sara Merrifield has been promoted to assistant branch manager of the Damariscotta branch. Merrifield joined the bank in 2015 and most recently served as a senior loan assistant.

McKim is also pleased to announce the following promotion at First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank.

Laura Comer has been promoted to relationship manager. Comer has been with the bank and First National Wealth Management for 10 years and was most recently a senior relationship associate.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

