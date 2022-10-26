This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions.

“I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said.

Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan portfolio manager. York joined First National Bank in 2011 as a senior loan assistant and most recently served as a commercial loan administrator.

Erica St. Peter has been promoted to commercial loan administrator. St. Peter joined First National Bank in 2015 as a banking associate. She moved to the lending division in 2017 and most recently served as a senior loan assistant.

Trevor Reed has been promoted to assistant portfolio manager at First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank. Reed joined First National Bank in 2020 as a banking associate and recently graduated from Thomas College. He will be based in Damariscotta.

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc., is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank or First National Wealth Management, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

