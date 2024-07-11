Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions in Lincoln County.

“I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said.

Mary Bischoff has been promoted to branch manager of the Waldoboro branch. Bischoff joined the bank in 2016 as a banking associate after working in customer service at Hannaford.

Samantha Regan has been promoted to employee relations manager in the human resources department. Regan joined First National Bank in 2021 after working in HR for another local bank.

Erica St. Peter has been promoted to commercial loan portfolio manager. St. Peter joined the bank in 2015 as a banking associate, moving to the commercial loan department in 2017.

Savannah Wotton has been promoted to payroll and benefits manager. Wotton joined the bank in 2020 after working in the accounting department of another local bank.

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp Inc., is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

