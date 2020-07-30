Red Stove Farm Offers Homemade Meals for Pickup in Jefferson

A new Jefferson business has transitioned from catering to contactless takeout, bringing fresh food made from local ingredients to the community.

Red Stove Farm & Provisions had a soft opening June 20 before opening at full capacity a week later, according to owner Morgan Bleimeyer.

“The soft opening was really important. We were able to try things out with friends and family,” said Bleimeyer, who functions as chef and dishwasher as well as owner.

The company is located at 16 Sawdust Lane, off Route 17 near the Somerville town line. Morgan Bleimeyer and her wife, Christina Bleimeyer, moved to the property from Brunswick in January 2018.

After about a month of operations, Morgan Bleimeyer said things are going well for her new business. “I’ve already had some repeat customers, which is nice,” she said.

Bleimeyer, who is originally from Los Angeles, said she grew up cooking with her grandmother.

“Food and meals were and still are really important for my family. It’s not just Thanksgiving or special dinners; it was regular dinners too,” Bleimeyer said.

Bleimeyer cooks from scratch with fresh, local ingredients, using both family recipes and her imagination.

“To me it’s really important, when it comes to food, to have fresh ingredients. I really make an effort to source my food locally. There is such a plethora of great farms around here. There is no shortage of great food,” Bleimeyer said.

Additionally, Bleimeyer works to make her food affordable and accessible, in light of the economic stress the pandemic has placed on area residents.

“Food security is really important to me and we’re trying to offer healthy, good food to people on a limited income,” she said.

Bleimeyer said one of the most popular items on her menu is a sandwich called The Pig & The Peach. The sandwich includes prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, and peach jalapeno chutney on sourdough bread.

“It’s really popular and it should be. It is delicious. I love to share my food with people in the community,” Bleimeyer said.

Other menu options include a fiesta bowl, which offers a Latin flavor, with white rice, black beans, sofrito, lettuce, radish, cucumber, pickled vegetables, cheese, cilantro, lime, and fresh pico de gallo.

Bleimeyer makes Asian-inspired dishes too, including the sesame noodle bowl, with noodles, broccoli, and carrots; and the bahn mi bowl, with white rice, carrots, radish, cucumbers, scallions, pickled cabbage, cilantro, mint, and basil, topped with sesame ginger ground pork.

Bleimeyer’s experience in the food industry includes working as general manger of Kingston Station, a restaurant in downtown Boston; as special events and walk manager for Project Bread in East Boston; at Bow Street Market in Freeport; and as a lunch and dinner cook at the Alna General Store.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything over the last 20 years. All these fields have given me experience that work really well together for the new business,” she said.

She had not planned to focus on takeout in her new venture.

“My initial concept was strictly to be a catering business, but with everything going on around COVID-19, I decided to focus on contactless takeout,” she said.

She has put a substantial investment into the property, converting a two-car garage into a commercial kitchen. That investment drove the need to open her business even if it couldn’t be a full catering company yet.

Bleimeyer said that if her takeout operation proves successful, she could expand in the future, adding that she has always wanted to run a mixed catering and food truck business.

Bleimeyer described contactless takeout as a good option for area residents to get fresh and healthy food without having to go into a grocery store or restaurant.

“There’s a tented pickup station on-site and inside the black heat bag you’ll find your order in a paper bag with your name on it,” she said.

To order, call 331-5282 during business hours. The business is open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday, then open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 1-8 p.m. Saturday.

Customers can place an order for pickup as soon as it is ready or call ahead and schedule pickup later in the day.

