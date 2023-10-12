Renys Ramps Up To Beat Cancer at the Making Strides Walk

Since 1995, Renys has participated in the Making Strides Walk in Damariscotta.

“Cancer does not discriminate, and we are all vulnerable,” said Renys President John Reny. “Our participation has helped raise awareness and provide support to our employees and families who fight this terrible disease.”

The Making Strides of Midcoast Maine walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 22. The walk steps off at 1 p.m., beginning at the First National Bank in Damariscotta. Check in begins at noon, followed by an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

Planned events include a survivor celebration and recognition, a special gift tribute garden, a POUND demonstration, live music, raffles, and survivor activities. Light snacks and water will be available.

“The walk is a great way to bring together our employees and community and educate them on the realities of breast cancer.” Reny said. “We‘d like to thank our generous vendors who have supported us throughout the years to help make a difference.”

As the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support, the American Cancer Society has made significant contributions to the fight against cancer over the last 110 years, including investing in a mammography study that proved it is the best tool for the early detection of breast cancer. There are currently more cancer survivors than ever before, thanks in part to the work of the American Cancer Society.

There is still work to be done. More than 290,560 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2023. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement.

“Building awareness is crucial, but taking action is ultimately the most important step in combating breast cancer, and Renys is proud to be a part of that mission.” Reny said. “We encourage this generous community to join the Renys family at this year’s Making Strides Walk on Sunday, Oct. 22, and take action to help save lives.”

For more information or to register a team, go to makingstrideswalk.org/midcoastme.

