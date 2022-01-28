Rising Tide Co-op Supports Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry

Rising Tide’s November Co-op for Community Days partner was Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry.

Every Wednesday, Rising Tide donates 0.5% of sales to an organization nominated and voted on by their 5,000-plus owners. Thanks to this partnership, Rising Tide Co-op contributed $674 to the food pantry.

Rising Tide views this program as a way to both provide financial and in-kind support to community organizations. In addition to a monetary contribution, Rising Tide helps Co-op for Community Days partners share information about their organizations throughout the month through digital marketing, in-store communications, and meet-and-greets held each Wednesday.

The work done at this 100% volunteer-run food pantry helps meet critical needs for people throughout the Jefferson area. Their doors, located at 72 Gardiner Road, are open at every second and fourth Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer or donate, find the pantry’s Facebook page or call 315-1134.

Rising Tide Co-op is a cooperatively owned grocery serving southern Midcoast Maine since 1978 and is open and welcome to anyone who wants to shop, regardless of whether they are a co-op owner or not.

To learn more about Rising Tide Co-op’s work in our community, go to risingtide.coop.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

