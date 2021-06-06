Rising Tide Supports with Blessings in a Backpack Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Blessings in a Backpack program at Jefferson Village School was Rising Tide’s April Co-op for Community Days partner. Every Wednesday, Rising Tide donates 0.5% of sales to an organization nominated and voted on by 5,000-plus member-owners.

Through this partnership, the program received a check for $569.66, which will be used to ensure eligible school children have access to healthy food.

Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization that helps facilitate local resources to provide weekend meals to 88,900 students throughout the United States. Jefferson Village School’s chapter feeds around 40 students for 38 weekends during the school year.

The contribution made through Co-op for Community will feed four more children for a year. This kind of support for students is so important because so many school children experience hunger in Maine, and especially in Lincoln County.

Judi Olson, who leads the Jefferson chapter, has been coordinating meals in the school for several years.

“Poor nutrition can result in lower academic achievement, weaker immune systems, shorter attention spans and increased hospitalizations,” Olson said.

To support the Blessings in a Backpack program, find the Jefferson Village School’s chapter on Facebook or call Olson at 242-9300 for instructions on mailing a donation.

Rising Tide Co-op is a cooperatively owned, natural grocery serving southern Midcoast Maine since 1978. The co-op is open and welcomes anyone who wants to shop, regardless of membership status. For more information, go to risingtide.coop.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

