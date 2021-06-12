Salon Expands with Move into Former Stable Gallery

Britani Fairhurst and Brooke Howard, co-owners of B&Co. Hair Salon, spent many long days and late nights converting the former Stable Gallery in Damariscotta into a salon space. They opened for business at the new location on Tuesday, June 1.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our clients the same level of care and expertise, but in a more spacious and unique environment,” Fairhurst said. “It feels more like us.”

Fairhurst opened B&Co. Hair Salon in 2018 in the space next to Consigning Women in Newcastle. She previously owned Aaron Michaels Salon in Newcastle, after working in hair salons throughout town for years.

Howard, of Bristol, rented a booth from Fairhurst for several years after working at Serenity Hair Salon in Damariscotta. When they discovered the former location of the Stable Gallery was available for rent six months ago, the pair decided to go into business together and Howard became co-owner.

“The amount of work it needed was definitely intimidating, from cleaning to electrical repair, we could only make it happen together,” Howard said.

Leslie Benner will also join the duo at the new space. Benner formerly owned Acasa Hair Salon in Damariscotta, which closed in December. She then began renting a booth from Fairhurst at B&Co.’s Newcastle location.

“We looked at the space three of four times before committing,” Fairhurst said. “Every time we did, it felt like the universe was pulling us toward it.”

The extensive renovations included ceilings and walls repainted by Fairhurst and Howard; electrical repairs completed by Beau Campbell, of Damariscotta; and the installation of new booths and equipment, including a spray tan machine.

The horse barn has not lost its charm either, and Fairhurst and Howard preserved many pieces from the former barn. Customers will discover kick marks from the horses on the walls, and the stalls now serve as private service rooms for nail treatment, massage therapy, and spray tan treatment. There’s also a relaxing room to sit, read, and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We love the character of the building. There’s much more growth and creativity here,” Fairhurst said.

The services B&Co. provides remains the same, including cuts for men, women, and children, hair coloring, facial waxing, and manicures. They will continue to use Davines hair color products, an Italian product that Fairhurst has used for about a decade.

The salon now offers spray tanning, and a Botox and cosmetic enhancement specialist will offer services at the salon once a month.

“With the nearest spray tan salons in Brunswick and Augusta, clients will have the option to stay local,” Howard said.

To expand the salon’s services, Fairhurst and Howard hope to find a qualified cosmetologist and massage therapist or esthetician to rent two chairs.

Fairhurst said while she likes being an owner and loves being a hairstylist, she finds that booth rental allows hairstylists to own their own business and set their own agenda.

“As a stylist renting a booth, you’re really your own boss,” Fairhurst said.

“It really means that no one’s looking over your shoulder, telling you how to treat your clients, or when to schedule your appointments,” Howard said. “It gives you a lot more freedom, responsibility, and upward mobility.”

The three professional stylists said that most of their clients have stuck with them through all their salon moves and life transitions.

“When you’re a hairstylist for so many years, in a tight-knit community, you earn a name for yourself and people put their trust into you,” Benner said.

With Fairhurst’s 19 years of experience as a hairdresser in Lincoln County, Howard’s six, and Benner’s 37, the three professional stylists can attest to the continuous demand for hairstylists in town.

“We’re very fortunate to have people in our community who will encourage and stay with us as we grow,” Fairhurst said.

Located at 28 Water St. in Damariscotta, B&Co. Hair Salon is open Tuesday through Saturday by appointment. To make an appointment, call 563-1122.

For more information, find the business on Facebook.

