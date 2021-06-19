Salt Bay Art Supply Expands Hours

Starting July 3, Salt Bay Art Supply will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Weekday hours are still Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With summer here and people coming back to enjoy all the area has to offer, it seemed to be the right time to move toward a more normal schedule,” owner Carol Jaeger said.

Salt Bay Art Supply still has a mask requirement in place for all customers, for everyone’s safety. Staff are fully vaccinated.

Salt Bay Art Supply is located uptown on Main Street, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

