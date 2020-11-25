Salt Bay Computer Opens in Downtown Damariscotta

A new business offers Mac and PC sales and service from a space in the Damariscotta Center building, at 157 Main St. in downtown Damariscotta.

Salt Bay Computer opened Nov. 9. The Resch family owns and operates the business. They offer home computer repairs, with pickup and delivery options, and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Salt Bay Computer also sells a wide selection of computer accessories, including power cords, power packs, flash drives, headphones, and mice.

“We want to be convenient for the customer, especially during these hard times,” said Gary Resch, co-owner and sole technician of Salt Bay Computer.

Gary owns Salt Bay Computer with his wife, Sherry, who handles the administrative end of the business. Their 18-year-old son, Brad, helps with repairs.

They also sell wooden pens, wine bottle stoppers, ice cream scoops, and measuring spoons, handmade in Damariscotta by Sherry’s father, Charlie Frey.

“We’re a real hometown business,” Gary said.

Before moving to Wiscasset in 2015, the family lived in Jacksonville, Fla. There, Gary worked as IT manager for the Jacksonville branch of International Flavors & Fragrances, an American corporation that produces flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic active ingredients, and markets them internationally. Sherry worked as a graphic illustrator.

Gary attended Florida State College at Jacksonville, where he earned his technical certificate in information technology technician and desktop support. He has since been certified by the Microsoft Technical Education Center.

“As a kid, I was always tinkering with stuff,” Gary said. “It started with old radios and music equipment, then, when computers became popular, I found my real passion.”

Upon moving to Maine, the Resches soon realized that Lincoln County needed a computer repair and sales business. When they discovered the vacant space in October, they hopped on the opportunity.

“It’s perfect for our services,” Gary said. “There’s plenty of room for the two of us to handle sales and repair, and its ground-level location makes it easy for customers to drop off and pick up their computers.”

In the coming weeks, Salt Bay Computer will start offering a manager service provider option to residential customers, which will allow Gary to remotely manage a customer’s technology and network. Gary will be able to detect viruses and any other malicious activity on residential customers’ computers, and offer in-store or remote repair.

The special service will come with an antivirus program at the rate of $16 per month. Customers will also receive 50% off any labor and repairs.

Salt Bay Computer will hold its grand opening the first week of December, and it will last throughout the holidays. Customers can register to win door prizes and there will be holiday stocking stuffers and handmade greeting cards.

Salt Bay Computer is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

