Sasanoa Brewing to Open Outdoor Tasting Room

Sasanoa Brewing will open its outdoor tasting room Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2 from 1-6 p.m. Allium Pizza will be on-site cooking wood-fired pizzas Sunday.

Sasanoa Brewing is the first organic brewery certified by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association in the state. It specializes in Belgian- and French-style farmhouse beer.

The brewery is located at Tarbox Farm, also certified organic, on the end of Westport Island. Many of the flavorings that go into the beer are grown on the farm. The brewery uses as much Maine-grown organic grains as possible to support other farmers and small businesses.

The marriage of these two businesses was the brain child of Kyle DePietro and Angie Trombley. The husband-and-wife team has been farming for 18 years in Midcoast Maine. Before becoming a farmer, DePietro was a commercial brewer at several breweries in New York. Always thinking about how to grow their business, they became serious about starting a brewery in 2018 and are incorporating what they grow into the beer, making them unique to the market.

The tasting room opened last year at the end of the season and saw a lot of traffic from tourists as well as locals. The low-key vibe of the off-the-beaten-path destination lends to a laid back experience. The tasting room is outside and all the seating is socially distanced. Visitors can purchase pours, bottles, and produce from the farm.

Both the Bonyun Preserve and Squam Creek Preserve are minutes from the farm and brewery.

Sasanoa Brewing and Tarbox Farm are located at 61 Tarbox Road, Westport Island. For more information, email angie@sasanoabrewing.com.

