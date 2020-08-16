Seafood Source in Pemaquid

The HUB at Pemaquid Oyster Company opened its online, pre-order, curbside pickup seafood, produce, and specialty food market this past spring when many other local businesses closed. It’s now been five months and with many customers returning every week, the business is poised to serve the Pemaquid peninsula for weeks to come. The project is a joint venture of the Pemaquid Oyster Company, one of the oldest oyster farms on the Damariscotta River, and Waldostone Farm, a specialty foods producer focusing on their unique line of Bloody Mary mixers, oyster mignonette sauces, and prepared salads, pickles, pates, and other gourmet treats.

The HUB plans to open an indoor market and outdoor tasting area in the future with small plates, “shuck your own” oysters, and BYOB.

Online ordering is available Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. Patrons may order seafood, produce, cheeses, pantry staples, and specialty items for scheduled pickups on Fridays. Often there are extra seafood and produce available on Friday posted on the white board.

The HUB sources only the freshest seafood, focusing on seasonal availability from wholesalers in Portland and Boothbay, local shellfish harvesters, and fresh farm oysters from the Pemaquid lease sites in the Damariscotta River. The HUB has been selling bluefin tuna, halibut, swordfish, farm raised Gulf of Maine salmon, Port Clyde crabmeat, Gulf shrimp, day boat Atlantic scallops, soft shell clams, little necks and cherrystones, as well as farm raised Pemaquid mussels and oysters, which have been farmed in the Damariscotta River since 1986.

Kayli and Smokey McKeen, of South Bristol, are managing the market and are happy to source seafood that their customers request. Customers may visit bit.ly/2PL94cy or call 315-5092 for more information.

