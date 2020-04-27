Shannon’s Unshelled Delivers in Tough Times

From its inception seven years ago, the mission of Shannon’s Unshelled has always been the same: to provide affordable food in the heart of Boothbay Harbor’s historic waterfront. As the only dedicated lobster shack in the area, it has indeed served its mission.

From her little shack overlooking the footbridge at 23 Granary Way in Boothbay Harbor, owner Shannon Schmelzer and her team have served thousands of her signature overstuffed lobster rolls over the years. The lobster meat is caught locally and picked fresh daily. Each roll contains a fresh, whole unshelled lobster, served on a perfectly toasted buttered bun with a side of garlic sea-salted butter.

This year, to recognize the incredible work of those on the frontline in the healthcare profession, Shannon is providing a 20% “Health care hero discount” to any health care workers who shows a current ID. Alternatively, discounts and waived delivery fees will be honored when gifting a lunch to someone who works at a local health care facility.

“Aside from providing you with the freshest Maine seafood possible, our main priority this year is customer and employee safety,” said Schmelzer. “To follow CDC health recommendations and guidelines, we are now offering curbside pickup and free delivery for orders over $40 and within five miles! The outside eating area also provides a safe place to dine while observing social distancing. Our community and the safety of our most vulnerable members are hugely important to us. We are doing what we can to keep people safe and ensure that we can all enjoy some of the comforts that make this such a special place to live and work!”

Shannon’s Unshelled is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday (or till the lobster sells out). Call or text 350-6987 to place an order.

