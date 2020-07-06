Shannon’s Unshelled Expands

Shannon’s Unshelled, in the heart of Boothbay Harbor’s historical waterfront, is expanding. After seven years, owner Shannon Schmelzer has decided to bring in a new shack, almost twice the size of the original, to be able to keep up with continued demand and to make room for new equipment.

“The additional space has allowed us to add a dedicated fryer so we can now add fried clams, shrimp, scallops, haddock, and even fried pickles to our newly expanded menu,” said Schmelzer. “We are first and foremost a waterfront restaurant with close ties to the local fishing community. We want to promote them and feature all that is special about our area. Our signature overstuffed lobster rolls containing a fresh, whole unshelled lobster, will now be joined by other extraordinary dishes featuring the best of Maine seafood. This year also sees the addition of Chef Michael Morrissette who brings a wealth of experience to the team. We couldn’t be happier!”

Shannon’s Unshelled will also be unveiling a new menu, logo, and website, and will begin a partnership with neighboring Footbridge Brewery.

“During this difficult time, we want to give people a place where they can unwind and forget the stresses of the outside world,” continued Schmelzer. “We have plenty of parking and view that can’t be beat. Our goal is to continue providing stellar service to our existing customers while listening to requests about ways we can improve. We are just getting started!”

Shannon’s Unshelled is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday it is open till 8 p.m., and Sunday until 2 p.m.

