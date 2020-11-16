Shannon’s Unshelled Reopens at ‘Food Trucks A-Go’

After a successful summer season, Shannon’s Unshelled is proud to once again be joining other local food trucks at this year’s “Food Trucks A-Go” — a safe, socially-distanced outdoor food court starting Nov. 13. “Food Trucks A-Go” offers a convenient, affordable, and delicious food option for locals and visitors driving in for the Gardens Aglow and Boothbay Lights Events.

A wide selection of delicious foods from local vendors will be available, served fresh and fast along Route 27 in Boothbay. Food options will include hot pizza, soups and sandwiches, fried food, cheeseburgers, Mexican treats, warm apple cider, and much more. Ample parking will be available.

This year’s food truck offerings will provide drive-thru food pickup.

“Food Trucks A-Go” is open from 4 – 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday during November, and Thursday through Sunday in December. Full calendar is available online at foodtrucksago.com.

