Shapers Passes Baton To Seacoast Fitness Studio

Eighteen years might seem like a long time, but it flew by so fast. Shapers Fitness Gym opened in 2007 by a group of seven women determined to bring a fitness center to the community, where members could get fit and healthy. It turned out that Shapers accomplished so much more than that. Lifelong friendships, support and socialization has kept the gym going.

Now, Shapers has passed the baton to two local women who will bring it to a new level of fitness.

Under the name of Seacoast Fitness Studio LLC, new owners Jilian Noriega and Tracy Benson plan to offer classes specifically geared to members’ needs and will provide for all its members a clean convenient and safe place to work out any time, 24/7.

The gym, at 90 School St. in Damariscotta, has a variety of exercise machines, including ellipticals, treadmills, resistance equipment, various bikes, a rower, and stepper.

Noriega and Benson are excited to be a positive and healthy part of the community and have appreciated all the support along the way.

Seacoast Fitness Studio will be host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 1. All are welcome.

For more information, call 563-3030 or email fitnessgoals207@seacoastfitnessstudio.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

