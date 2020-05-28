Sheepscot General Offers Ready-Made Picnics

Sheepscot General Store and Farm in Whitefield is a destination in Lincoln County featuring big skies, rolling pastures dotted with cows, sheep, and goats. The farm offers “picnic packs” to food lovers, picnic-goers, and Sunday drivers alike, who want to enjoy the outdoors in a picturesque location.

The “picnic packs” include the Bagel Box (six of 12 freshly made bagels, whipped cream cheese, Ruby Bay smoked salmon, and R.W. Knudsen Morning Blend juice), Chicken Dinner on the Run (Common Wealth Poultry whole roasted chicken, homemade potato salad, freshly made green salad, and La Vieille Ferme white wine or Belvoir elderflower lemonade). There is also a Charcuterie To-Go box, which includes Piggery salami, Fuzzy Udder Tempest cheese, Butting Heads pickled dilly beans, a bag of dried figs, and homemade sourdough bread or Blue Diamond Nut thins, with a bottle of sparkling tea.

Interested customers can visit Sheepscot General’s website, sheepscotgeneral.com, to place an order.

