This February, staff at Sheepscot Valley Health Center are happy to welcome physician’s assistant Brooke Perez to the team.

Perez earned her master’s degree in physician assisting from Trevecca Nazarene University of Tennessee. Previously, she earned her bachelor’s degree in pre-medicine from the Eastern Nazarene College of Massachusetts. Perez draws from a solid background in rural medicine and urgent care, along with experience in local inpatient facilities.

“I am thrilled to transition into family practice, and to have the opportunity to blend my existing knowledge of orthopedics and inpatient medicine to provide high-quality healthcare for the whole family,” Perez said. “Collaborating with my patients to help them reach their health goals is very important to me. I am excited to contribute to a healthier community here in Central Maine.”

Perez joins physicians Ann Schwink and Kathryn Wistar; physician assistants Anna Simmler, Craig Urwin, and Zachary Wissman; and psychiatric nurse practitioner Nancy Glover at Sheepscot Valley Health Center, which has served residents of Whitefield and nearby towns since its founding in 1980.

Sheepscot Valley Health Center is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of 12 Federally Qualified Health Centers located across central and western Maine. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers.

In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including Maine’s health insurance marketplace.

A private nonprofit with a 49-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Sheepscot Valley Health Center is located at 47 Main St., in Whitefield. For more information, go to sheepscotchc.org, or call 549-7581.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

