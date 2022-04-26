Sherry’s Handmade Highlights Maine Artisans

Sherry’s Handmade, a new consignment shop showcasing Maine-made arts and crafts, has opened in the Subway building in Damariscotta.

Sherry Resch opened the store at the beginning of February at 521 Main St. It is in the same space as the computer service shop Salt Bay Computer, which is owned by Sherry and her husband, Gary Resch.

Sherry’s Handmade has a slightly different model than a typical gift shop. As a consignment store, artists rent a space to display their work and pay a commission on anything that is sold, allowing them to gain exposure.

“I thought there’s so many talented artists locally that I would like to promote Maine-made items,” Sherry Resch said during an interview on April 11.

There are currently 16 vendors featured – offering everything from home goods and decorations, and paintings, to sea glass, goat soap, and wine bottle sleeves.

“We have a great variety of items made,” Resch said.

Resch, who has worked with arts and crafts most of her life, said she has seen consignment shops similar to hers and always wanted to create a space to showcase local artisans.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Resch said. “I’ve always been crafty.”

Resch said there is no particular craft that is her favorite, but she is very “thrifty” and enjoys trying her hand at repurposing different goods.

“I just see something that I like to work on and I try to do it,” Resch said. “I’m always saving things. I hate to throw anything away.”

Some of the products in the store are made by Resch, like shirt extensions and the wine bottle bags made out of shirt sleeves. She also is making nameplates out of Scrabble tiles, some of which are being made into personalized gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week at the beginning of May.

Resch’s father makes hand-turned pens out of wood or acrylic that are also available at the store.

A lot of the featured artisans Resch already had a connection with and she invited them to be featured in the store. Then she advertised her space on Facebook Marketplace and was “overwhelmed with response.”

Business has been slow-going so far, but Resch expects it to pick up with holidays and graduations coming up, leading into the summer season.

“For the most part all my shelves are full and I’m waiting for tourists,” Resch said with a smile.

Resch was born in Damariscotta and moved to Jacksonville, Fla., when she was six years old. While in Jacksonville, Resch worked as a paraprofessional at a school and did some graphic art work.

She and her husband moved back to the area six years ago and opened Salt Bay Computer in the Damariscotta Center building in November 2020.

“My husband and I decided we needed a new start,” Resch said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting isolation and increased reliance on technology led to a spike in business and the need for a bigger space. The store moved uptown last December.

Resch said she is glad to be home and is excited to move into a house in Damariscotta at the beginning of May.

“This is my town,” Resch said.

Sherry’s Handmade is located at 521 Main St., Damariscotta. For more information, visit Sherry’s Handmade Maine on Facebook or call 563-6543.

