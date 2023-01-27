Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta

Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house.

A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.

Owners Amy and Gregory Simmons, of Friendship, have been at work on the former Fisherman’s Catch storefront since early January, along with their three daughters, ages 5, 10, and 12.

Gregory Simmons, a fifth-generation lobsterman and all-around fisherman, said opening the market was the result of a snowball effect throughout his years working on the water.

“I’ve always loved every avenue to do what I’ve always done and do it direct,” he said. He knew who to call when he brought in tuna or halibut, and thought about the benefits of selling more of his catches directly.

“I wouldn’t sell anything I wouldn’t eat,” he said. “And I’m picky about seafood.”

He said he wondered, “If I could do something quicker, would it taste better?”

Simmons previously sold his seafood in Lewiston, and as prices rose, he said his wheels started turning.

Around the same time, a friend told him that the home of Fisherman’s Catch was available. a previous deal fell through, and the timing looked right to the Simmonses.

Gregory Simmons said their landlord and owner of next-door Riverside Butcher Co., August Avantaggio, and his family helped them in the process, and “hammered home the community feel and the people behind it.”

The store has been painted, wired for new lighting, and will soon hold live lobster tanks again.

The Simmons family works directly with other fishermen to supply the shop and wants to bring them into the market when possible. Rather than two or three people between the fisherman and the consumer, Gregory Simmons buys direct and processes in house.

His two older daughters also have their lobster licenses, he said, and are excited to see their catch available in the shop.

“We want to give customers a chance to connect with the product,” he said.

Fresh picked lobster and crabmeat, along with live lobster, are available now, with an expanded menu to come.

In the future, the market will offer prepared meals from recipes provided by friends and family. The Simmonses also hope to expand to wholesale.

“We’re going to be busy,” Gregory Simmons said.

Amy Simmons handles the aesthetics, designing the interior of the shop, working with Rockland-based Adventure Advertising for its logo, and stocking Maine-made products related to the sea in a small boutique area.

Her husband works behind the counter and with the fishermen; each said the other thrives in the part of the business they would not like to do themselves.

“It’s really special doing this together,” Amy Simmons said. “Gregory really is my best friend. We balance each other. My weaknesses are his strengths.”

The Simmonses said they are excited to join the Damariscotta business community and continue working together as a family.

“It’s fun for your kids to see you make your dreams come true,” Gregory Simmons said. “You have to work hard.”

Simmons Seafood has a soft opening with a limited menu underway and a grand opening with a ribbon cutting by the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau planned for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

For more information and updates, find Simmons Seafood Market on Facebook or call 563-8800.

