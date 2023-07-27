Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop is the Best, Says Yankee Magazine

Yankee Magazine has named the Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop The Best Maine Used Bookstore. The designation appears in the Best of New England section of the magazine’s May/June issue.

In citing the shop, Yankee wrote, “Step inside, and you’ll instantly sense the love and pride that have powered this volunteer effort for 55 years. Hand-built shelves gleam. Maps guide you to reasonably priced books for every interest. And all purchases … buoy the Skidompha Public Library. Look up from your browsing, and you’ll see the Damariscotta River meandering by.”

“I agree with Yankee Magazine that Skidompha Book Shop is the best,” Matthew Graff, executive director of the library, said. “The shop volunteers are genuinely some of the kindest and most generous people I have had the good fortune to work with, and we are all grateful for everything they do. I urge anyone looking for a book, or just a lovely place to spend a moment and look out at the river, to please stop by and find out for themselves why it has been voted the best in Maine.”

“The honor of being named Maine’s best belongs to our whole community: the shop’s 55 enthusiastic and committed volunteers; our generous donors; loyal customers; and to Colby & Gale, who own and maintain this beautiful building,” said Rosie Bensen, co-manager of the shop.

The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop is located at 17 Backstreet Landing in downtown Damariscotta. All staff members are volunteers, all items are donated, and all proceeds support the library’s programs and collections. Besides thousands of books in dozens of categories, the shop offers music on CDs and vinyl records; movies on DVD and VCR; and games and puzzles.

The shop is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are accepted during those hours.

For more information, go to skidomphabookshop.org or call 563-7807.

