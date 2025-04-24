Spectrum Generations Moves To New Location

Spectrum Generations’ Lincoln County Community Center in Damariscotta is now co-located with Inn Along the Way at Chapman Farm, at 741 Main St. in Damariscotta, just a short walk from Spectrum Generations’ previous location.

The Inn Along the Way’s mission of being a collaborative community, offering older adults, and those seeking temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving, an environment of support, purpose, and sustainability in a multigenerational and mutually interdependent setting aligns closely with Spectrum Generations mission, which is to promote and advance the well-being and independence of older and disabled adults, with the support of their care partners, to live in their community of choice.

With the inn offering such a collaborative, supportive community for older adults and caregivers, Spectrum Generations is thrilled to be partnering. Over the next few months, the two entities will work together to expand Spectrum Generations’ offerings, including health and wellness programming, Medicare enrollment support, and free tax assistance

Home-delivered meals, Meals on Wheels, will also be serviced from the new location at Inn Along the Way with volunteer drivers and Spectrum Generations’ staff delivering meals to Lincoln County residents on a weekly basis.

Spectrum Generations is excited about this new chapter and can’t wait to welcome community members to the new space with these services.

To learn more about Spectrum Generations, go to spectrumgenerations.org, call 1-800-639-1553, or email info@spectrumgenerations.org.

To learn more about Inn Along the Way, go to innalongtheway.org.

