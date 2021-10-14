Spine By Design Chiropractic Opens in Rockland

Spine By Design Chiropractic, the office of Dr. Thomas White, is now open at 62 Maverick St. in Rockland. The practice has been serving new and existing patients in this fully renovated building since Sept. 13. Previously located in Damariscotta, Spine By Design offers a disc based, manual approach to adjusting the spine and extremities.

Now celebrating his 22nd year in practice, White looks forward to sharing the Gonstead method approach to the Rockland community.

“The Gonstead difference focuses on a meticulous analysis of the root of the injury, designing an adjustment specifically for the patient’s unique need, and getting them back to what they do best in the shortest amount of time possible,” White said. “It is the engineer’s approach to solving vexing problems with the human spine.”

For more information, go to spinebydesign.net or 593-8796.

