Split Rock Begins Distilling Sanitizer

Split Rock Distilling has decided to shift its production from high-end organic spirits to hand sanitizer. The decision to make hand sanitizer came in response to the growing number of requests to Matt Page and Topher Mallory from Lincoln County Healthcare providers and essential service industry staff.

“Driven by a desire to help the healthcare workers who were reaching out, we took a considerable amount of time determining if we could develop a hand sanitizer based on WHO standards in a large enough quantity for those who need it,” said Topher Mallory, Split Rock Distilling co-owner. “After the R&D batch we realized it was possible and we wanted to do everything in our power to make this happen.”

Last week, the test batch was made available to the public and sold out in one day. Owners Matt and Topher, and Distiller Forrest delivered the orders through a safe curbside pickup model adopted from local pharmacies and grocery stores. Now that the test batch is complete, Split Rock’s priority is to serve the healthcare providers and essential service workers in the area with the sanitizer they need. The goal is to make a small portion of each batch available to the public. If interested in being notified when hand sanitizer becomes available to the public, sign up on the Royal Rose website, royalrosesyrups.com/products/hand-sanitizer-80-alcohol-antiseptic-w-h-o

The tasting room will remain closed to the public in order to maintain the safety of workers and to keep the environment as sterile as possible during production.

“I did not expect to be met by so many people showing so much thanks and gratitude for what we had done, it is karma that we will put to good use providing as much support for the medical community as we can,” said Mallory.

For more about curbside pickup of sanitizer, spirits, and syrups visit splitrockdistilling.com.

