Staffing Shortage Leads to Temporary Changes at Cove’s Edge, Outpatient Labs September 17, 2021 at 12:33 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCove’s Edge Earns National Award for QualityCove’s Edge Earns National Quality AwardCove’s Edge CNA Wins Excellence AwardCove’s Edge Receives Standing Ovation AwardSt. Andrews Welcomes McKenna as Executive Director Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!