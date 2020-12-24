Stars Fine Jewelry Event Benefits Midcoast Humane

A recent holiday event at Stars Fine Jewelry in Damariscotta raised $500 for Midcoast Humane.

The Home for the Holidays event on Dec. 3 included gift bags, snacks, and giveaways, and followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We knew we wanted to have a special event for people around the holidays, but we wanted it to be safe,” said Frieda Hanlon, who owns Stars Fine Jewelry with her husband, John Hanlon.

In the weeks leading up to the event, attendees could sign up for one of six half-hour time slots. Each time slot was limited to seven people.

During their allotted time, attendees enjoyed individual snack trays with goodies from Riverside Butcher Co. and SugarSpell Sweets as they walked through the store, which had been decorated with Christmas trees from Brown’s Farm Stand. Flowers by Louis Doe also partnered with Stars for the event.

The evening included two giveaways: of a Thomas Kinkade snow globe and a 14-karat gold and diamond necklace.

Each attendee’s $10 entry fee and a donation from Stars were given to Midcoast Humane on Monday, Dec. 14.

Frieda Hanlon said the event was well received. “For days after, people reached out to tell us thank you for a safe and joyful event,” she said.

Stars Fine Jewelry is located at 65 Main St. in downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to starsfinejewelry.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.

