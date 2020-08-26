Still Time to Complete Business Survey

The Lincoln County News is conducting a survey about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses and organizations.

The survey, which is anonymous, can be found at lcnme.com/business-survey. The LCN asks each business or organization to submit only one form.

Responses will be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4. The results will be compiled and published in an upcoming edition of The Lincoln County News.

For more information, contact Associate Publisher John Roberts at 563-3171 or jroberts@lcnme.com.

