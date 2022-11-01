All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Friday, Nov. 11.

To help, First National Bank welcomes donations to all local branches. Valuable donations include cake, cookie, brownie, and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and taco seasoning.

“Following last year’s success, we’re thrilled to bring back the Sugar & Spice drive,” said Susan Norton, executive vice-president, chief administration officer at First National Bank. “Together we can support our local food pantries by donating seasonings, an essential item often forgotten, and sweet treats to bring joy leading up to the holiday season.”

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

