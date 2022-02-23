T/T Boardwalk Announced as a Finalist in Design and Innovation Awards

Hodgdon Tenders, the superyacht tender division of Hodgdon Yachts, announced in a news release that T/T Boardwalk, an 8.5 meter (27 foot 11 inch) limousine tender built by Hodgdon Tenders and designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design, was selected as a finalist in the Tender of the Year category by an independent panel of judges in Boat International’s 2022 Design and Innovation Awards.

Each year, Boat International “acknowledges not only naval architecture and styling but also design and technology aspects that represent innovation, engineering and sustainability amid the changing demands of yacht owners,” during its award ceremony.

Delivered as part of a pair, the Hodgdon-built tender is stored in a garage onboard its mothership, Boardwalk, a 250-foot superyacht built by Feadship in the Netherlands. T/T Boardwalk includes numerous design elements required by the owner.

With guest seating for 12, the limousine tender has a lot to offer in a relatively small package. Visibility out was one of the key features of the design, so the tender was built with extensive full-width glass paneling in the forward and aft bulkheads, glass doors, glass panels in its lifting roof, and large side windows that are at the perfect height to see out of when seated in the guest cabin. Custom stainless-steel detailing was another important part of the design brief, addressed by integrating Hodgdon’s signature flush-mount anchor, sleek fastener-less rub rails, an elegant stainless steel framed windshield, robust accent handrails on the roof and foredeck, custom rails on the aft deck, and a stainless-steel bow chock that is both artistic and functional.

Lighting was a major feature on both the mothership and tender, so in addition to docking lights and a stainless-steel spotlight, 12 underwater lights were incorporated. One of the most important and often overlooked features of a tender is boarding, and easy access is key to this design with port and starboard side boarding doors, and a roof that lifts to full headroom height.

Winners of the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards will be announced in Milan, Italy at the Superyacht Design Festival in June.

Visit hodgdonyachts.com for more information.

