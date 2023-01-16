Waldoboro massage therapist William Dail in Waldoboro is now taking new clients. Those looking for medical or sports/deep tissue and injury rehabilitation therapies are invited to call 969-3433 to book an appointment.

Licensed for over 11 years, Dail is part of the Downeast Health Spa; a culmination of massage therapists who have gone through and earned their diploma from the Downeast School of Massage Therapy program.

An intensive regimen of anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, as well as practical technique courses totaling more than 500 hours can be completed in either a 10-month or two year curriculum. For more information, go to downeastschoolofmassage.net.

Dail’s office is located at the Downeast School of Massage, 99 Moose Meadow Lane, Waldoboro 04572.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

