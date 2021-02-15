Team Round Pond Welcomes New Member

Team Round Pond, at Farrin Properties, recently welcomed a new member.

Realtor CeCe Verrier, also of Farrin Properties, joined the team of James “Jim” Matel and Alitha Young in late 2020. Team Round Pond celebrated close to $8 million in sales last year.

“We decided it was time to expand our team so we could continue to grow and do more,” Young said.

Young played a crucial part in the beginning of Verrier’s real estate career. The two met while Verrier was cleaning homes for her business, CeCe’s Home Cleaning.

“I mentioned I was in the process of getting my license and Alitha mentored me the whole way through,” Verrier said. “I’m super familiar with the Bristol and Round Pond area with my cleaning service and have some connections down there as well.”

To reach Team Round Pond, email teamroundpond@gmail.com or realtor.ceceverrier@gmail.com.

Farrin Properties is based at Pine Grove Plaza, 767 Main St., Damariscotta. For more information, go to farrinproperties.com.

