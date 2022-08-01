The Good Supply in Pemaquid celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 6, with the opening of Whale Club, an exhibit featuring the installation of a 9-foot whale sculpture, created by UpSculpt artist Cindy Pease Roe.

The public is invited to this milestone event, which will also include new artwork from Alec Madoff, EFM Studio, Jessie Renew, and Mermaid Meadow. Also on-site will be educational exhibits from special guests including UMaine Darling Marine Center, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Science, and the Rozalia Project.

Whale Club is a family-friendly event with a dedicated kid’s zone, pop-up shops, and refreshments.

“We hope the event will feel like an art opening meets science fair,” said Catherine McLetchie proprietor of The Good Supply. “Marine science organizations in the area remind us that we are stewards of the environment, and the artists here are all inspired by nature.”

The inspiration for the show comes from Cindy Pease Roe, of UpSculpt. Pease Roe has been a longtime champion of keeping plastics out of the ocean. According to the UpSculpt website, “upsculpt” combines upcycling and sculpture to create environmentally conscious art to educate and engage the public regarding issues surrounding marine debris. For more information got to upsculpt.com.

The community has collected materials for Pease Roe to construct a whale sculpture to debut at the event.

Alec Madoff, senior principal preparator at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, will participate in the installation of Whale Club and show sculpture and assemblages.

Liz Martone, artist of EFM Studio, will present a mosaic hanging sculpture titled “Disco Bubbles,” made using reclaimed foam. Retrofit artist Jessie Renew will show a site-specific light sculpture outdoors. To round out the event with a custom whale-theme, Bevin Holmberg, of Mermaid Meadow, will present ceramics and patches for the event.

In the lead up to the Whale Club art party, The Good Supply will host a morning outdoor yoga class with visiting instructor Adam Weatherford on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The public is invited.

Weatherford is a 200 hour RYT yoga alliance instructor, a certified stress and relaxation therapist, and a certified sports nutritionist. He serves on the board of Donate Yoga, and runs his own nonprofit, Adam’s Balanced Citta, focused on healing through recreation.

His class will be a hatha and vinyasa focused session with mindful breath and movements.

Following Weatherford‘s class, attendees are invited to shop and view artwork in The Good Supply’s post and beam barn.

The Good Supply’s barn storefront is located at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special artist reception on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Art by Cindy Pease Roe will be for sale, along with special-for-the-occasion items from select artists, as well as the one of a kind craft pieces, paintings, housewares, and gifts. For more information, or to view and purchase artisan wares online, go to thegoodsupply.org.

