Ten years ago, Catherine McLetchie arrived in Pemaquid and began to spread her vision of a cooperative, supported, localized art community. She opened her first storefront in a small out-building on her property, representing artists she had recruited, and merchandising their wares in a fresh and modern way.

Since then, The Good Supply has grown to represent more than 100 artists, and the store now lives in a restored, 150-year-old, post-and-beam barn. In celebration of this milestone, The Good Supply invites all to visit this season, with open hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 28.

The focus has always been house wares and gifts with the curation of the barn evolving to model a complete living space.

“We have a mudroom section and a kitchen,” McLetchie said about the placement of items for sale including organizing accessories and entertaining essentials. “Our greatest compliment is when someone comes into the barn and says, ‘I want to live here.’ It’s a testimony to the artwork within the space as well as the surrounding nature.”

The Good Supply’s 10th anniversary season will feature Whale Club, an exhibit featuring the installation of a 9-foot whale sculpture by UpSculpt artist Cindy Pease Roe. Community-sourced beach trash is being collected by the retail-gallery through Aug. 1, with neighbors being asked to bring what they find on the beach (plastic and other debris) to the barn. The materials will be used by Roe to create the whale sculpture with the help of volunteers.

An opening reception and anniversary celebration is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. For more information, go to thegoodsupply.org/pages/10th-anniversary.

The Good Supply is located at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. For more information, go to thegoodsupply.org or call 607-3121.

