The Good Supply Opens for Mother’s Day

The Good Supply opened its restored post-and-beam barn in Pemaquid by appointment for a COVID-19-considerate spring season beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, just in time for Mother’s Day. The local artisan store filled with handmade housewares and gifts sourced from Maine has grown its collection to represent 90 artists and small businesses.

The retail-gallery’s original curator Catherine McLetchie is ready to get back to work serving the community through the brick-and-mortar store.

“After spending last year developing our website, we’re ready to be back in the barn on a regular basis,” McLetchie said. “The website is great because it enables us to sell Maine art out of state, but nothing is better than connecting with neighbors face-to-face and hearing about sentimental joys — what weddings are taking place and things like that.”

Flourishing inside The Good Supply’s post-and-beam venue is work from celebrated paper flower artist Amity Libby, of Flower and Jane, among other Maine makers who are inspired by this region’s natural beauty. The small business is run by women, and the collection is geared toward moms this spring with an offering of additional wearable accessories like reversible pullover aprons by Betsey Leighton, of Bowerbird Studios in New Harbor, and barnacle-inspired jewelry by Kate Mess, of Lincoln Academy and Kate Mess Studios.

The barn storefront is located at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. Appointments will be held Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays by request. Appointments will continue through the summer. For more information or to sign up for an appointment, go to thegoodsupply.org/pages/maine-barn.

The Good Supply is always open at thegoodsupply.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

