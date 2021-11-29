The Good Supply Opens for the Holidays

The Good Supply will open its restored post-and-beam barn in Pemaquid for the holidays, starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 with additional open hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18.

Holiday festivities kick off this Saturday with shopping more than 90 Maine-based artists, outdoor wreath demonstrations with foraging educator and environmental horticulturist Rachel Alexandrou, of Which Way Wreaths, and seasonal refreshments to warm you up. As always, gifts can be exquisitely wrapped free of charge in The Good Supply’s signature recycled brown paper and red raffia ribbon.

The Good Supply welcomed several new artists this season, including broom maker Eric McIntyre, ceramicist Tim Christensen, pressed flower card maker Mireille Munnelly, embroidery artist Emilee Harper, apothecary maker Fiona Robins, and folk wood carver Dan Strawser. The list is long as the collection has grown from 16 to 90 Maine artists over the last nine years.

A highlight of the opening weekend will be wreath demonstrations by Alexandrou, inspiring shoppers to do their own backyard foraging and wreath making when they get home. For visitors not as craft-inclined, a variety of bountiful wreaths, garlands, and swags will be for sale on site. Based on a love for botany, Alexandrou’s wreaths include more than just the traditional balsam. Conifers or plants like juniper, pine, hemlock, cedar, and spruce are intermixed with ornamental berries sustainably harvested in the wild.

“Rachel is amazing. She has an ease about her, which helps her spread important information about plants in our environment in a way that feels like friend sharing as opposed to direct teaching,” said The Good Supply proprietor Catherine McLetchie. This is the third time the business is collaborating with Alexandrou for the holidays.

The barn storefront is located at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. Masks are required indoors. The Good Supply is always open at thegoodsupply.org.

