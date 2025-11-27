The Manor at 34 Main Brings ‘Luxury’ Senior Living Community to Newcastle

For Lincoln County residents seeking a new kind of senior living experience, The Manor at 34 Main may be the place.

The team behind the new senior living facility in Newcastle hopes to offer a tailored, comfortable experience at the recently renovated property.

“You’re moving into somewhere you can call home,” said Paula Goode, executive director of The Manor at 34 Main. “This is all going to be very catered to what each person (wants and needs).”

Where other Midcoast senior living opportunities provide independent living apartments or assisted living homes, Goode said the manor offers a new “luxury” model with the carefully curated suites and services tailored to residents’ needs.

“There’s nothing else like this,” Goode said. “There (are) no places out there that offer you a community living option with a suite.”

Brianna Welton, who serves as the live-in manager and director of guest experiences, will help residents by assisting with amenities, scheduling reservations, or even changing the batteries in a resident’s remote, according to the facility’s website.

Goode, who is also the general manager at Comfort Keepers of Damariscotta, said clients and family members have asked for alternatives to large independent living facilities in the past.

The manor, which is open to couples or individuals who at least 55 years old, should offer residents a “truly residential living experience,” she said.

The Manor at 34 Main and Comfort Keepers have the same management team but are separate companies, Goode said.

There are five private rooms in the two-story building, each intentionally designed to have an individual feel and atmosphere, said Welton.

The living community also includes a dining space, common area, an elevator, and an outdoor garden for residents to enjoy. The property is walking distance from Main Street’s shops and restaurants.

Welton said residents will have immediate access to private chef-prepared meals or concierge services to help book a reservation at local restaurants.

“There’s just so much that comes with it,” she said.

The Manor at 34 Main is not licensed to help with personal health care needs like administering medications, but residents are welcome to hire their own private caregiver or personal care provider.

Goode said The Manor at 34 Main has been in the works for about six years as the team searched for the perfect property.

“Having something like this that we can bring to our community just felt so right,” Goode said. “There were so many reasons why it checked off a lot of boxes.”

The Damariscotta River-facing building, which was previously owned by The Lincoln Home, was purchased in May.

Though the property required a facelift, Goode said the house had “great bones” for the senior housing community.

“We needed to elevate what was here for the luxury living we wanted to offer,” she said.

Prices will vary based on prospective residents’ suite preferences, but rooms should fall in the range of $8,650 to $9,950 per month. The Manor at 34 Main does not accept Medicare, Medicaid, or personal insurance.

As The Manor at 34 Main prepares to welcome residents, Welton said she looks forward to offering services tailored to each person’s needs.

“I’m really excited to meet all the different people and learn the different personalities of everybody that’s going to come and live here,” Welton said.

The Manor at 34 Main is currently open for personal tours by appointment. Every suite is available as of now, so Goode said people should consider making the senior living community home.

“What we’re offering is a unique living situation,” Goode said. “(The residents) have the comfort of knowing that everything is taken care of for them and they have somebody here to help.”

The Manor at 34 Main is located at 34 Main St. in Newcastle. For more information or to book a tour, go to themanorat34main.com or call 886-8586.

