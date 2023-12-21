The Waldo Receives $5,000 Grant From Maine Community Foundation

The Waldo Theatre is the recent recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Theatre Fund. This grant will be used to grow the community theater program at The Waldo and establish a community theater working group to increase access to, and inclusivity in, community theater in the greater Waldoboro area.

“So many community members have fond memories of performing on our stage, or of seeing community theater productions at The Waldo in years past,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. “This grant will give us the ability to further develop the quantity and quality of our theater offerings, involving more residents and inviting greater participation across all theatrical disciplines.”

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, go to mainecf.org.

Located at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, The Waldo Theatre brings live music, theater, movies, dance, and educational programs to the Midcoast community year-round. Offerings range from local community theater to nationally and internationally known artist performances. A historic and specially-designed performance venue with near perfect acoustics, The Waldo provides an intimate setting beloved by the performers who come here.

Advanced technological capacity brings the world to Waldoboro through live stream educational and entertainment content. As a community-based organization, The Waldo’s focus is to unify and strengthen the region through performing arts, outreach, broad-based educational programs, and collaboration with other local non-profits.

To learn more about upcoming programming including concerts, films, theater, and educational programs at The Waldo; and to learn more about volunteer opportunities, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

