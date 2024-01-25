The Waldo Theatre Expands Board of Directors January 25, 2024 at 9:11 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSaying Something‘White Christmas’ Singalong Fun at The WaldoThe Waldo Receives Multi-Year Arts Grant from the Onion FoundationWaldo Theatre Celebrates Annual Partnership with First National BankWBA Meeting to Recap 2018 Business Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!