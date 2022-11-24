Fundraising professionals Bridget Alexander, of Wiscasset, and Kate Fletcher, of Warren, have teamed up to offer their extensive nonprofit experience to assist organizations in the Midcoast and throughout Maine. Their new company is Mighty Oaks Consulting.

Alexander has a successful track record of program and budget development, which has resulted in securing grant funds from foundations, businesses, and state and federal agencies. Also an attorney licensed in Massachusetts, she has served the nonprofit sector since 1998 starting with her first position at The Washington Campus in Washington, D.C., and as full-time consultant since 2016.

Her experience facilitating the strategic planning process and mapping out comprehensive fundraising plans has taken many nonprofits to a new level of mission delivery. Alexander currently serves as board treasurer for the local grow-to-donate organization Veggies to Table.

Fletcher, who recently led the successful capital campaign to restore and reopen the Waldo Theatre, has worn many organizational hats for nonprofits for more than 20 years, developing communications and marketing expertise in addition to her fundraising skills. These include Maine Media Workshops + College, Points North Institute, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas, and Orchestra New England.

Fletcher and Alexander decided to join forces as Mighty Oaks Consulting to offer their wide range of nonprofit skills to organizations who have the need for strategic planning, grant assistance, communications, and marketing services, but who lack the staffing capacity to provide for these needs at the level necessary to flourish and thrive.

“What brought us together was that very lack of time when I shifted from the Waldo Theatre capital campaign to full-time programming,” Fletcher said. “There simply weren’t enough hours in the day for me, with one other part-time staff member, to apply for all the grants available to us and meet our annual budget. Bridget came on board to help with grants and to keep us on track with submissions. She could be laser-focused on the task of grants while I was working to keep all other aspects of the organization moving forward.”

When Fletcher made the transition to freelance grant work, the two had conversations about Alexander’s business and how she’d like to expand into the communications and marketing areas for existing and potential new clients.

“Along with fundraising, I was looking to expand the business to provide the other most commonly under-staffed areas of nonprofit operations – communications and marketing,” said Alexander. “Kate’s skill set and years of hands-on experience in the sector were a timely fit. What we bring to your organization’s table is comprehensive, first-hand expertise, long- and short-term strategies, a collaborative spirit, and a ‘we’ve-got-this’ energy.”

The duo currently works with clients in Maine and on Cape Cod. With the launch of Mighty Oaks Consulting, they are looking forward to building their Maine client roster with organizations that are the right fit. For more information, go to mightyoaksco.com.

