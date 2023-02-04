The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director.

The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.

“As a board, we could not be happier with the process and the way it turned out. The quality of the applicants was outstanding and Nicole checked all the boxes,” said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, chair of the United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors.

Evans brings 25 years of experience to the role that will benefit the work of the organization for years to come. Prior to her appointment, Evans joined United Way of Mid Coast Maine as director of development in May 2022. She previously served as executive director for the American Red Cross Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter, and held leadership positions at Midcoast Humane and United Way of Southern Maine.

During her 12-year tenure at United Way of Southern Maine, Evans held multiple positions that helped the organization build a path toward transformative community impact initiatives. In her time at United Way, she helped to launch three 10-year community wide goals, invest millions of dollars into the community, and build a statewide initiative that increases household financial stability.

In addition to her fulltime positions and volunteer board service in Maine, Evans has provided counsel to businesses and nonprofits across the country.

“Nicole has a demonstrated leadership ability that makes her well suited to lead our organization into the future,” said Merry. “While we have many challenges facing our communities, it is important to have a leader with a clear vision on how we can make individuals, families and communities stronger and more connected.”

United Way of Mid Coast Maine opened its doors to the community in 1956. As a locally governed and independently run nonprofit organization, United Way’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. In partnership with community partners, donors, and volunteers, United Way works to give kids the best start, build financial stability, and help everyone live long, healthy and connected lives.

Investing in United Way supports 50 local community programs and initiatives every year. To join the United Way, or sign up for their monthly e-newsletter, go to uwmcm.org.

