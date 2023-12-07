Veggies to Table Selected as Beneficiary of Hannaford’s Bloomin’ 4 Good Program December 7, 2023 at 3:20 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesQuimby Family Foundation Awards Grant to Veggies to TableNew Farm Crops Up in Newcastle to Battle Food InsecurityFirst National Supports Veggies to TableSoap Supports Veggies to TableColby & Gale Supports Veggies to Table Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!