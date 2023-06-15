Vintage Goods Store Opens in Alna

Annie Nutbrown, a store of vintage goods to use and inspire, is now open. The shop is located in the woods down a dead-end dirt road in Alna.

In it, shoppers will find a selection of vintage items including clothing and accessories for men and women, a wide selection of fabrics, buttons and trims for the sewer, rug hooker, or craftsperson, and home goods just for fun.

Marilyn Quinn, proprietor, has combined items from her personal collection from the 1950s through the ‘90s with carefully selected finds from New England and beyond.

Fabrics include wool from the John Meyer of Norwich factory and hand-dyed wools from Vermont to fabrics from West Africa. Attic finds dating to the 1950s consist of a pair of velvet 3-inch pumps, evening purses, Samsonite luggage, and a 1960s cocktail shaker.

The shop, located above Bill Quinn Antiques in Alna, is artfully arranged and pleasing to the eye.

Quinn is also buying vintage items to add to the collection for Annie Nutbrown.

The shop is named after Quinn’s grandmother, who came to America from England as a lady’s maid in 1912. A photo of Annie as a little girl with her siblings is proudly displayed in the shop.

The shop, at 71 Nelson Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, find Annie Nutbrown on Facebook and Instagram.

