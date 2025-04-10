Waldoboro Artist’s Lifelong Dream to Tattoo Comes True

For Waldoboro artist Michael Creamer, tattooing is about trust, creativity, and collaboration.

“When I get done and somebody’s super happy, it makes me happy. It’s a passion,” Creamer said on Friday, April 4, inside the Jefferson Street space that houses his new studio, Riverside Tattoo.

Creamer, who earned his Maine tattoo license in February and opened the shop shortly after, said the step is the realization of a long-held dream.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” Creamer said. “I’ve always had a passion for art, painting, different stuff.”

As a young adult, Creamer said, he shifted his focus to his family – Creamer and his wife have four children – and work, letting his interest in art slide for a time. Creamer has worked as a certified welder and is currently a robot specialist at Fisher Engineering in Rockland.

“I kind of stepped out of (art) for a while,” he said.

However, a desire to make creativity a larger part of his life once more, coupled with the newfound free time that came with Creamer’s decision to quit drinking, pushed him to finally pursue tattooing.

At his shop, Creamer said it was important to him to create a welcoming atmosphere.

“The stereotypical tattoo shop, you go in and people are kind of nervous. I don’t want that for this. I hate that … My goal here is that people can feel comfortable. It’s more of a home environment,” he said.

Creamer also wants clients to feel comfortable with him. The tattooing process must include dialogue between the client and artist to be successful, he said.

“Everybody has an image in their head … I’m trying to figure out what you’re thinking, and it’s a lot of back and forth,” he said.

While some clients come in and put their faith in Creamer to come up with a design, many bring reference images and their own ideas, he said. Then, Creamer works with clients to refine the design and ultimately place it on their body permanently.

This process sometimes involves education about the reality and constraints of tattooing as a medium, he said, as some designs that are beautiful on paper might not make ideal tattoos. Creamer said he shares his perspective and knowledge as a professional with clients to help them achieve the best possible results.

“I’m going to try to steer you in the right direction of what will look good … but if you want it this way or that way, then I’m going to do it,” he said.

As an artist, Creamer’s favorite designs to tattoo are realistic images and black-and-white tattoos, though he also offers other styles and colors.

“I try to put my own twist on it a little bit, because it’s my art … but at the end of the day, it’s your skin, you’re going home with it,” he said.

Though placing art on a person’s body that they will keep forever can feel like a big responsibility, Creamer said he loves the opportunity to help realize his clients’ visions and share his art. Knowing that his work travels far and wide with his clients is an honor, Creamer said.

In the future, Creamer said he would love to partner with other local artists and see the shop grow. His ultimate goal as a tattoo artist is to begin tattooing full time, he said.

Riverside Tattoo is located at 235 Jefferson St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, find the studio on Facebook and Instagram at @RiversideTattoo235 or call 790-3137.

