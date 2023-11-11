Whitefield Farm and Creamery Business for Sale November 11, 2023 at 11:57 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxWaldoboro Cheese Wins Gold at World Championship ContestWhitefieldAvena’s Deb Soule to Give Herbal Tea Workshop in Boothbay Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!