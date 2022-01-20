Willow Rose Flower Shoppe Opens in Damariscotta

With more than two decades of floral design experience under her belt, Jessica Newbert has opened her own vintage-inspired floral shop in Damariscotta just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Named after Newbert’s niece, Willow Rose Flower Shoppe, on the second floor of 521 Main St., is a full-service shop, providing arrangements for everything from weddings and anniversaries to holidays, memorials, and “just-because” moments.

“It’s always been something I wanted to do, and I just decided to go for it,” Newbert, of Nobleboro, said during an interview at the shop on Jan. 13. “I love flowers, and I love making people’s dreams and visions come true.”

Newbert worked at Flowers by Louis Doe at Louis Doe Home Center in Newcastle for 21 years before taking the plunge to start her own business. She had been looking for a location for a while when she found the space above Subway in the Overlook Building on Main Street. The space has a great layout for the shop, and Newbert made it her own by painting the walls, constructing an order counter, and bringing in some vintage decor and furniture.

For Newbert, floral design is a way to express herself. She favors summer flowers, and describes her style of arrangements as “garden- and vintage-inspired.”

The venture will be a one-woman show for now, Newbert said. She offers delivery, pickups, and walk-ins, and plans to carry houseplants for visitors to purchase.

In the spring, Newbert plans to offer floral design workshops.

Although the shop will officially open Feb. 1, Willow Rose Flower Shoppe is now accepting orders, including for Valentine’s Day. Newbert recommends ordering early to ensure the best selection.

Willow Rose Flower Shoppe is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, go to willowroseflowershoppe.com, call 563-6537, or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

