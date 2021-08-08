Winners of the First National Bank Calendar Contest Announced

First National Bank is proud to announce the winners of its 14th annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest.

Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 250 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the bank’s 2022 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all offices of First National Bank by mid-November.

The winning entrants are as follows:

Cover, Raymond Boulier, of Corinth; January, Sean Sheppard, of Rockland; February, Brandon Sutton, of Pembroke; March, Mark Ruppert, of Freeport; April, Nichole McClure, of Bucksport; May, Renee Heal, of Rockport; June, Penny Walls, of Lamoine; July, Lois Glaser, of Boothbay Harbor; August, Nicholas LaBreck, of Rockland; September, Brittany Carter-Burpee, of Blue Hill; October, Don Dunbar, of Perry; November, Amanda Paradis, of Sumner; December, Ted Mahler, of South Thomaston; wall calendar image, Zachary Holderby, of Penobscot; and tide chart image, Leo Kowal, of Eastport.

First National Bank began asking its customers in January to submit their very best original, scenic Maine shots. All customers of First National Bank — professionals and amateurs, employees and their family members — were encouraged to enter the contest.

To continue First National Bank’s tradition of being a genuine Maine community bank, the custom calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.

“Every year we are amazed by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, executive vice president. “Producing a custom photo desk calendar that highlights our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is such a win-win situation. We look forward to sharing the 2022 desk calendar this fall.”

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 800-564-3195, go to thefirst.com, or find the bank on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

