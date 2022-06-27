Originally from China, Wurui Dunn brings international expertise and experience to her role as a sales agent at Newcastle Realty.

A resident of Wiscasset, Dunn has a strong appreciation of the unique domestic architecture found here in Maine. With decades of experience working in the antiques business, Dunn has a keen eye for seeing both value and potential as they stand, which gives her a leading edge when serving real estate clients.

Dunn’s previous career has allowed her the opportunity to travel extensively while serving as a translator for international business clients; a needed resource she hopes to fulfill in the Maine real estate industry. Patient and attentive, Dunn enjoys helping her clients identify and accomplish their goals from start to finish. Since the start of her real estate career, Dunn has navigated a number of successful transactions resulting in the satisfaction of both buyers and sellers.

When asked why she chose Newcastle Realty, Dunn shared the company’s positive reputation and supportive working environment were main factors. She is a current affiliate of Newcastle Realty’s apprenticeship program and has enjoyed working alongside her mentor Kirsten Ingram.

When she’s not serving the needs of her clients, Dunn enjoys playing tennis, traveling, and volunteering for those in need.

Dunn can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St. in Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 126, on her mobile at 350-9493, and by email at wuruidunn@cheneycompanies.com.

For more information about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

